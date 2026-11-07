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Death toll following the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 55

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

The Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha on November 2 claimed the lives of 55 people. Rescuers continue searching for the dead under the rubble.

Death toll following the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 55

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian airstrike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia district on November 2 has risen to 55. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported this on November 7, UNN writes.  

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian airstrike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia district on November 2 has risen to 55 people

- the State Emergency Service reported.

Over the past day, "during search operations, rescuers discovered and recovered the bodies and remains of 9 more people killed from beneath the rubble."

Despite the difficult conditions and the constant threat of repeated enemy strikes, rescuers and canine teams from the State Emergency Service continue clearing the destroyed structures and surveying the area in search of the bodies of those killed.

Additional information

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. The enemy strikes damaged an educational institution, an outbuilding, and vehicles. The prosecutor’s office reported that people were trapped under the rubble. 

As reported by the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, the enemy treacherously attacked the settlement precisely when people were receiving humanitarian aid at the community center. It was a targeted combined attack. The Russians launched at least nine strikes. First, they dropped FAB-500 guided aerial bombs. Then they used FAB-3000 bombs. The FAB-3000 is a three-ton aerial bomb containing nearly one and a half tons of explosives. Such weapons are used to destroy powerful concrete fortifications and bunkers. After a direct hit, the concrete structure of the underground center collapsed. Ordinary people were there at that moment. They had come for assistance. 

The underground space that the Russians struck was used not as a community resilience center, but as a humanitarian aid distribution point for local residents. Until February 2026, an "underground" school operated there. However, in February, the educational process in the space was discontinued, and children no longer visited it for schooling.

Russia’s strike on Komyshuvakha is one of the largest since the start of Russian invasion: region declared three days of mourning03.11.26, 11:34 • 5260 views

Julia Shramko

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