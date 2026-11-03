Russia’s strike on Komyshuvakha is one of the largest since the start of Russian invasion: region declared three days of mourning

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Zaporizhzhia region for the victims of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha, which became one of the largest tragedies in the region in terms of the number of casualties during the entire period of the full-scale war. This was reported by acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin on social media on November 3, UNN writes.

The mourning period for those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region will last three days — November 3, 4, and 5. This is one of the largest tragedies in our region in terms of the number of casualties during the entire period of the full-scale war — Semikin wrote.

He noted that "29 deaths are already known. Five people were injured, and 48 are still considered missing."

The death toll from Russia's airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29, with another 48 people missing

Update

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that as of yesterday, November 2, a rescue operation has been underway in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. "There are still people under the rubble. The work continues, as far as the security situation allows: there is a threat of repeated Russian strikes, as they always do this treacherously," Zelenskyy said.