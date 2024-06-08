The White House told about the results of Biden's talks with Macron and Zelensky

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 45368 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135762 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141046 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232693 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169649 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162646 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147251 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216423 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203090 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 46269 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 50029 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 43639 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105357 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100898 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232694 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216424 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203090 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100898 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157190 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156023 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159854 views
Actual
The White House told about the results of Biden's talks with Macron and Zelensky

The White House told about the results of Biden's talks with Macron and Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52278 views

Biden met with Macron and Zelensky to discuss support for Ukraine, with Macron calling for more active participation, while Biden ruled out sending troops but promised to continue military assistance.

President Joe Biden, who is currently on a five-day visit to France on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, met on Friday with his counterparts – French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters about some details of these meetings. This is reported by voice of America, reports UNN.

Details

When asked whether Biden shares the French leader's more active stance on protecting Ukraine, Kirby said President Biden fully respects President Macron's prerogatives and his ability to express his views on what is happening in Ukraine, How and why, and to what extent the French people will respond to support for Ukraine.

The French supported Ukraine by both lethal and non-lethal means, and we are grateful to them for this. They are a key member of the coalition of 50 countries that support Ukraine. At the same time, the president of the United States and the commander-in-chief made it clear that there will be no American military personnel on the territory of Ukraine. So it was, and so it will continue to be

Kirby said.

Kirby stressed the "important difference" in the opinions of Biden and Macron regarding the sending of troops. according to him, the president in a conversation with the French leader clearly noted several points:

First, we will do everything necessary to ensure that NATO is strengthened and able to defend itself. That is why he sent another 20,000 American troops to the European continent and made sure that they remained there so that the eastern flank of NATO was well protected. And he made this clear not only to our allies, but also to Russia. Secondly, we will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has everything necessary for protection. And we will do it openly. Today, the president announced the allocation of another 2 225 million as part of the aid package

Kirby said, explaining that we are talking about the transfer of weapons to Kiev, which are already in American warehouses.

And third, from the very beginning, the president made it clear that we do not want a third World War and do not want war with Russia. And he knows and has repeatedly stated that the escalation of this conflict is so terrible not only for the Ukrainian people; it can have disastrous consequences for the entire European continent... the president has made this clear, and he will continue to emphasize it

Kirby said.

Commenting on Biden's meeting with Zelensky, the White House representative noted that the Ukrainian leader "shared with President Biden a very frank assessment of what is happening and under what pressure [the armed forces of Ukraine] are, especially in the East, in the Donbas.

He stressed that the Ukrainians "were able to contain the Russian offensive, especially around Kharkiv. The Russian troops actually stopped there; their next Kharkiv is almost complete, because they came across the first line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and actually stopped if they did not retreat.

But we cannot, like the Ukrainians, take this for granted. They want not only to stop the Russians, but also to push them back. And President Biden запевнив assured President Zelensky that they will continue to receive our support.

Kirby said. 

Biden calls Putin a “cruel tyrant”26.05.24, 17:03 • 96420 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
voice-of-americaVoice of America
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising