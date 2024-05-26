Biden calls Putin a “cruel tyrant”

U.S. President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a "cruel tyrant" and reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. He said this in front of graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, UNN reports , citing a video posted on the White House YouTube channel.

We stand with Ukraine and will continue to stand with Ukraine. We stand against a man I have known well for many years, a brutal tyrant. We cannot, we will not back down - Biden said.

In his speech, Biden emphasized that the United States would continue to supply weapons and train Ukrainian forces. However, he indicated that he was determined that U.S. soldiers did not participate in the war in Ukraine.

"American soldiers are not involved in the war in Ukraine. I am determined to keep it that way," the US President said.

