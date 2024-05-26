The White House is discussing allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with American weapons - MP

On the sidelines of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, US representatives say that the White House has begun discussing the issue of allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with American weapons. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Yegor Chernev, UNN reports .

In informal conversations on the sidelines of the NATO PA, Americans say that the process in the White House to allow us to use their weapons against Russia has begun - wrote Chernev on Telegram.

According to him, the problem so far is that decisions are made by a team that currently lacks consensus. "But there is pressure from all sides. There are chances, so we are not slowing down," the MP added."

This week, The New York Times wrote that, at the initiative of the State Department, the US presidential administration is actively debating whether to ease the ban on Ukraine striking targets in Russia with American weapons. We are talking about the targets that allowed Moscow to recently occupy part of Ukrainian territory.