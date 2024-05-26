The White House is discussing allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with American weapons - MP

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44235 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101200 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144435 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148996 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244579 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172949 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164451 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148171 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113005 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The White House is discussing allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with American weapons - MP

The White House is discussing allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with American weapons - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64956 views

The White House is discussing the possibility of allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons, but so far there is no consensus.

On the sidelines of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, US representatives say that the White House has begun discussing the issue of allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with American weapons. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Yegor Chernev, UNN reports

In informal conversations on the sidelines of the NATO PA, Americans say that the process in the White House to allow us to use their weapons against Russia has begun

- wrote Chernev on Telegram.

According to him, the problem so far is that decisions are made by a team that currently lacks consensus. "But there is pressure from all sides. There are chances, so we are not slowing down," the MP added." 

This week, The New York Times wrote that, at the initiative of the State Department, the US presidential administration is actively debating whether to ease the ban on Ukraine striking targets in Russia with American weapons. We are talking about the targets that allowed Moscow to recently occupy part of Ukrainian territory. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising