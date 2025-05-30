The West continues to finance Russia's war against Ukraine through oil sales

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment
07:41 AM • 3494 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 8510 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 15057 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 130890 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 157303 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 136775 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 123504 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 213629 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106878 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128831 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.7m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 12942 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 10632 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

02:25 AM • 9494 views

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

03:13 AM • 6546 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 12254 views
Publications

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 3486 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 130883 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 213626 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 217566 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 293517 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Steve Witkoff

Xi Jinping

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

White House

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Izium

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 2114 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 111516 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 104184 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 117068 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 174330 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Brent Crude

9K720 Iskander

DJI Mavic

The West continues to finance Russia's war against Ukraine through oil sales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Russia earns billions from oil exports to the West, which allows it to finance the war. Russia's revenues from fossil fuels fell by only 5% in 2024, despite sanctions.

The West continues to finance Russia's war against Ukraine through oil sales

The West is helping Russia finance the war against Ukraine - BBC study

Russia continues to earn billions from exporting fossil fuels to the West, and invests the money earned from the sale of raw materials in financing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for the fourth year. This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has earned more than three times more money from hydrocarbon exports than Ukraine has received in aid to defend against aggression, allocated by its allies.

Data analyzed by the BBC shows that Ukraine's Western allies have paid Russia far more for its hydrocarbons than they have provided Ukraine with aid.

Oil and gas account for almost a third of Russia's government revenue and more than 60% of its exports.

Following the invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's allies imposed sanctions on the business of selling Russian fossil fuels. The United States and the United Kingdom banned imports of Russian oil and gas, while the EU banned imports of Russian crude oil by sea, but not gas.

How much Russia earns from energy exports

Despite this, as of May 29 this year, Russia has received more than €883 billion ($973 billion) in revenue from fossil fuel exports since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including €228 billion from countries that have imposed sanctions, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The lion's share of this amount, EUR 209 billion, came from EU member states.

EU countries continued to import pipeline gas directly from Russia until Ukraine stopped transit in January 2025, and Russian crude oil is still supplied via pipelines to Hungary and Slovakia.

Russian gas is still being supplied to Europe in increasing volumes via Turkey. CREA data shows that its volumes increased by 26.77% in January and February 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Hungary and Slovakia still receive Russian gas via Turkey.

Despite Western efforts, Russia's fossil fuel revenues fell by only 5% in 2024 compared to 2023, while export volumes fell by 6%, CREA reports. Last year also saw an increase in Russia's crude oil export revenues of 6% and pipeline gas revenues of 9% year-on-year.

Russian estimates suggest that gas exports to Europe increased by 20% in 2024, while exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached record levels. Currently, half of Russia's LNG exports go to the EU, CREA reports.

EU foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas said that the alliance had not imposed the "strongest sanctions" on Russian oil and gas because some member states feared escalating the conflict and because their purchase of Russian energy "is cheaper in the short term."

LNG imports were not included in the latest, 17th package of sanctions against Russia approved by the EU. But the EU has approved a roadmap to end all imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027.

Russia earns many times more than the aid Ukraine receives from its allies

Data show that the money Russia earns from selling fossil fuels consistently exceeds the amount of aid Ukraine receives from its allies.

The desire to secure fuel may hinder Western efforts to limit Russia's ability to finance its war.

Senior activist at pressure group Global Witness, May Rosner, says many Western politicians fear that cutting Russian fuel imports will lead to higher energy prices.

Many governments have no real desire to limit Russia's ability to produce and sell oil. There is too much concern about what it would mean for global energy markets. There is a limit beyond which energy markets will be undermined or too unbalanced 

- she told the BBC.

Loophole in processing

In addition to direct sales, some of the oil exported by Russia enters the West after being processed into fuel in third countries through a so-called "refining loophole." Sometimes it is also diluted with crude oil from other countries.

CREA claims to have identified three "oil laundering schemes" in Turkey and three in India that refine Russian oil and sell the resulting fuel to countries that have imposed sanctions. According to her, they used Russian oil worth EUR 6.1 billion to produce products for countries that imposed sanctions.

The Indian Ministry of Petroleum criticized the CREA report, calling it a "misleading attempt to tarnish India's image."

[These countries] know that the sanctioning countries and are willing to work on those terms. This is a loophole. This is perfectly legal. Everyone knows about it, but no one is doing anything to really deal with it seriously

- said CREA analyst Vaibhav Raghunandan.

Activists and experts argue that Western governments have the tools and means to stop the flow of oil and gas revenues into the Kremlin's coffers.

According to former Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Vladimir Milov, who is now a staunch opponent of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, sanctions imposed on the trade of Russian hydrocarbons should be better enforced, including the oil price cap adopted by the G7 group of countries, which Milov says "does not work."

However, he fears that reforms in the US government initiated by President Donald Trump will harm institutions such as the US Treasury or the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which are key to ensuring sanctions are enforced.

Another way to fight is to put constant pressure on Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers involved in transporting Russian natural resources outside of sanctions.

This is a complex surgical operation. You need to periodically release batches of new sanctioned vessels, shell companies, traders, insurers, etc. every few weeks. This is an area where Western governments have been much more effective, especially after the introduction of new sanctions by the Joe Biden administration in January 2025.

- added Milov. 

May says banning Russian LNG exports to Europe and closing the refinery loophole in Western jurisdictions would be "important steps in ending the West's separation from Russian hydrocarbons."

According to Raghunandan of CREA, it would be relatively easy for the EU to abandon Russian LNG imports.

Fifty percent of their LNG exports go to the European Union, and only 5% of the EU's total gas consumption [LNG] in 2024 was from Russia. So if the EU decides to completely stop the supply of Russian gas, it will cause Russia much more damage than consumers in the European Union

 – he told the BBC.

Trump's plan for oil prices to end the war

Experts interviewed by the publication dismissed the idea of ​​US President Donald Trump that the war with Ukraine would end if OPEC lowered oil prices.

People in Moscow are laughing at this idea, because the most affected will be… the American shale oil industry, the least cost-competitive oil industry in the world

- said Milov.

Raghunandan says that the cost of crude oil production in Russia is also lower than in OPEC countries such as Saudi Arabia, so they will suffer from lower oil prices earlier than Russia.

Saudi Arabia will not agree to this in any way. They have already tried this before. This led to a conflict between Saudi Arabia and the United States

- he added.

May Rosner says there are both moral and practical problems with the West buying Russian hydrocarbons while supporting Ukraine.

We now have a situation where we are financing the aggressor in a war that we condemn, and we are also financing the resistance to the war. This dependence on fossil fuels means that we are actually dependent on the whims of energy markets, global energy producers and hostile dictators

- she explained.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarEconomy
United States Department of the Treasury
OPEC
Donald Trump
India
European Union
United Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Joe Biden
Slovakia
Turkey
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Brent
$63.07
Bitcoin
$105,725.70
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.06
Золото
$3,325.04
Ethereum
$2,621.20