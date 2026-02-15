$42.990.00
The US is preparing for a much more serious level of escalation with Iran compared to previous conflicts - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The American command is developing plans for prolonged military operations against Iran that could last a week or more. This is intended to be an argument in negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear and regional policies.

The US is preparing for a much more serious level of escalation with Iran compared to previous conflicts - Reuters

The American command is developing plans for prolonged military operations against Iran, which could last a week or more if President Donald Trump gives the order. Sources in the White House told Reuters about this, UNN writes.

Details

According to official sources, the accumulation of firepower in the region is aimed not only at defense but also at ensuring the capability for massive strikes. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that despite the priority of a diplomatic agreement, reaching an agreement with Tehran is extremely difficult.

Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The Guardian14.02.26, 03:20 • 9208 views

A powerful military group should be a strong argument during the meeting of American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with the Iranian side, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva.

Raising the stakes in the region

The operations plan being discussed in military circles envisages a much more serious level of escalation than any previous clashes between the countries. The Pentagon has already sent thousands of additional troops to maintain combat readiness in the zone of a potential conflict.

While Oman is trying to mediate dialogue, Washington is demonstrating its readiness for radical actions if the Iranian leadership does not make concessions regarding its nuclear and regional policies.

Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - Reuters14.02.26, 08:11 • 7468 views

Stepan Haftko

Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Geneva
The Pentagon
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Oman
United States
Iran