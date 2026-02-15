The US is preparing for a much more serious level of escalation with Iran compared to previous conflicts - Reuters

The American command is developing plans for prolonged military operations against Iran, which could last a week or more if President Donald Trump gives the order. Sources in the White House told Reuters about this, UNN writes.

According to official sources, the accumulation of firepower in the region is aimed not only at defense but also at ensuring the capability for massive strikes. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that despite the priority of a diplomatic agreement, reaching an agreement with Tehran is extremely difficult.

A powerful military group should be a strong argument during the meeting of American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with the Iranian side, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva.

The operations plan being discussed in military circles envisages a much more serious level of escalation than any previous clashes between the countries. The Pentagon has already sent thousands of additional troops to maintain combat readiness in the zone of a potential conflict.

While Oman is trying to mediate dialogue, Washington is demonstrating its readiness for radical actions if the Iranian leadership does not make concessions regarding its nuclear and regional policies.

