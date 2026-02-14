$42.990.04
February 13, 04:25 PM
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Publications
Exclusives
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM
Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Separate diplomatic talks, concerning the war in Ukraine and Iran, are scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva. The US delegation will meet with Iranians through Omani mediation, and then hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.

Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - Reuters

Two separate diplomatic talks - with Ukraine and Russia and with Iran - are scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

Details

A US delegation, including US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source said. Omani representatives will be present and will mediate contacts between the US and Iran, the source said.

Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in trilateral talks with representatives of Ukraine and Russia in the afternoon, the source said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump is pressuring the Iranian government after a brutal crackdown on protesters and has concentrated a significant US naval presence in the region.

He is also trying to persuade Ukraine and Russia to reach an agreement to end Russia's four-year invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Reuters
Donald Trump
Oman
United States
Ukraine
Iran