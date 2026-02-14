Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - Reuters

Two separate diplomatic talks - with Ukraine and Russia and with Iran - are scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

Details

A US delegation, including US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source said. Omani representatives will be present and will mediate contacts between the US and Iran, the source said.

Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in trilateral talks with representatives of Ukraine and Russia in the afternoon, the source said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump is pressuring the Iranian government after a brutal crackdown on protesters and has concentrated a significant US naval presence in the region.

He is also trying to persuade Ukraine and Russia to reach an agreement to end Russia's four-year invasion of Ukraine.

