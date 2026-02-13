$42.990.04
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation has begun preparations for trilateral talks with the US and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18. Its members include Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi.

Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia on February 17-18 in Geneva, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, indicating that among the Ukrainian negotiators should also be Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitsky, writes UNN.

The next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for this meeting.

- Umerov wrote on social media.

According to Umerov, the President of Ukraine has determined the preliminary composition of the negotiating group.

"Together with me, the delegation will include: Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitsky," Umerov announced.

The team is formed taking into account the military, political, and security components of the process. We will work on substantive decisions within the framework defined by the head of state. The goal remains unchanged – a stable and lasting peace. We are preparing for serious and responsible work.

- emphasized the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Geneva
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Kyrylo Budanov
United States
Ukraine