Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia on February 17-18 in Geneva, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, indicating that among the Ukrainian negotiators should also be Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitsky, writes UNN.

The next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17-18. The Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for this meeting. - Umerov wrote on social media.

According to Umerov, the President of Ukraine has determined the preliminary composition of the negotiating group.

"Together with me, the delegation will include: Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitsky," Umerov announced.

The team is formed taking into account the military, political, and security components of the process. We will work on substantive decisions within the framework defined by the head of state. The goal remains unchanged – a stable and lasting peace. We are preparing for serious and responsible work. - emphasized the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

