Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Munich
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Zelenskyy's office confirmed the next round of negotiations scheduled for February 17-18 in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed the Ukrainian delegation's preparation for the next round of talks. Lengthy negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia are scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17-18.

Zelenskyy's office confirmed the next round of negotiations scheduled for February 17-18 in Geneva

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed to journalists that the next round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17-18, UNN reports.

Details

"Yes, as of today, the Ukrainian delegation is preparing," the OP stated.

Addition

Earlier today, the Kremlin announced the next round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18.

Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"11.02.26, 16:43 • 33238 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Ukraine