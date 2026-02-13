Zelenskyy's office confirmed the next round of negotiations scheduled for February 17-18 in Geneva

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed to journalists that the next round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17-18, UNN reports.

Details

"Yes, as of today, the Ukrainian delegation is preparing," the OP stated.

Addition

Earlier today, the Kremlin announced the next round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18.

Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"