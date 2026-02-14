$42.990.04
February 13, 04:25 PM • 10987 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 20880 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 22260 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 24427 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 48428 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 64241 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 48130 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 32167 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 42579 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 68617 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Middle East. The goal is to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions about limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The Guardian

US President Donald Trump has ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier to sail from the Caribbean to the Middle East to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions on limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This was reported by The Guardian, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "Gerald Ford" will reinforce the "Abraham Lincoln" ship group in the region, which is already deployed to conduct a military operation against Tehran.

The publication reminds that on Tuesday, Trump stated that he was "considering" sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, although Tehran was allegedly "ready to conclude a nuclear deal."

Trump's rhetoric regarding Iran has noticeably changed over the past month. Initially, he seemed to hint that he wanted to intervene, telling people protesting against the country's regime that "help is coming." But at that time, the US had too few military resources

- the article says.

The authors add that it will take about three weeks for the aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" and its escort ships to travel from the shores of America to Asia. During this time, the White House hopes to pressure Iran diplomatically.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran have reached a dead end, despite positive statements from leaders. The lack of clear agreements and new provocations from Tehran increase the likelihood of American airstrikes.

The death toll in Iran has reached 7,002, with tensions rising amid nuclear talks - AP12.02.26, 10:34 • 2958 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
The Guardian
White House
Tehran
United States
Iran