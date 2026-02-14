Trump sent world's largest aircraft carrier to Middle East to increase pressure on Iran - The Guardian

US President Donald Trump has ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier to sail from the Caribbean to the Middle East to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions on limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This was reported by The Guardian, informs UNN.

It is noted that the "Gerald Ford" will reinforce the "Abraham Lincoln" ship group in the region, which is already deployed to conduct a military operation against Tehran.

The publication reminds that on Tuesday, Trump stated that he was "considering" sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, although Tehran was allegedly "ready to conclude a nuclear deal."

Trump's rhetoric regarding Iran has noticeably changed over the past month. Initially, he seemed to hint that he wanted to intervene, telling people protesting against the country's regime that "help is coming." But at that time, the US had too few military resources - the article says.

The authors add that it will take about three weeks for the aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" and its escort ships to travel from the shores of America to Asia. During this time, the White House hopes to pressure Iran diplomatically.

According to Bloomberg, diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran have reached a dead end, despite positive statements from leaders. The lack of clear agreements and new provocations from Tehran increase the likelihood of American airstrikes.

