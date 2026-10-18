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The US has resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

The president said that the US has resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine. He also expects talks with Washington this week.

The US has resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension - Zelenskyy

The United States has resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine after the recent suspension. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, Bloomberg reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine also expressed hope that talks with the United States could take place this week. At the same time, the media did not report details about the resumption of intelligence sharing.

Additionally

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington had not stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine and continues to cooperate with Kyiv. The American leader said this on October 13 while speaking with journalists.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel had received warnings about a possible suspension of intelligence sharing with the United States.

The media also reported that discussions were ongoing at the White House regarding the further provision of intelligence to Ukraine. CIA Director Ratcliffe is opposed to restricting the provision of intelligence.

It’s not all about strikes against Russia — why U.S. intelligence is important for Ukraine14.10.26, 19:31 • 29075 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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