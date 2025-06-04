The US has announced its refusal to provide air cover to European forces in post-war Ukraine - Bloomberg

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 7014 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

04:52 PM • 15468 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 14087 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 17429 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24634 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 22488 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 24031 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 20299 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 21112 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30799 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0.8m/s
63%
753mm
Popular news

This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage

June 4, 10:26 AM • 8630 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

June 4, 10:53 AM • 35649 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 22124 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 30842 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 16453 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 16472 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 30862 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 95931 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 137241 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 229438 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 22140 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 72715 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 229438 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 144688 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 145902 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

The US has announced its refusal to provide air cover to European forces in post-war Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

The US does not plan to provide air defense equipment to support the peacekeeping forces of Great Britain and France in Ukraine. Allies disagree on how to combat Russian aggression.

The US has announced its refusal to provide air cover to European forces in post-war Ukraine - Bloomberg

The United States refuses to provide air defense equipment to support the "forces of pacification" that the United Kingdom and France plan to create in post-war Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication writes that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted that the so-called US defense mechanism is important to deter Russia from violating any future ceasefire agreement. But European allies, during negotiations with their American counterparts, came to the conclusion that President Donald Trump would not provide the guarantees they sought to support the European-led "coalition of the willing".

The reluctance of the United States to provide the support sought by its European partners underscores that Western allies disagree on how to combat Russian aggression in Ukraine. European officials have said that US guarantees are needed along with strong Ukrainian forces, supported by allied training and troops, to deter Russia.

There must be a US defense mechanism. US security guarantees are the only way to effectively deter Russia from re-attacking Ukraine 

– Starmer said in February.

As Bloomberg previously reported, the UK and France have been trying to persuade Trump to offer air power, as well as border surveillance and intelligence.

Despite lowering expectations for a potential US offer to post-war Ukraine, the UK and France still hope that the US will continue to provide intelligence, as well as border surveillance between Ukraine and Russia.

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran 04.06.25, 19:52 • 15191 view

Some European officials also hope that Trump will intervene if British and French troops become targets of Russia in Ukraine. At the same time, they believe that the head of the White House is unlikely to provide such a guarantee in writing.

Moreover, European governments have adjusted their assessment of what is needed to deter Russia. They now believe that a combination of Ukrainian forces, allied training, European troops and aircraft stationed on NATO's eastern flank, and patrols in the Black Sea, is sufficient, one source told the publication.

Allied forces, which will help secure Ukraine's airspace, coastline and land by deploying European troops away from the border in critical ports and infrastructure, and continuing to supply military equipment, depend on a peaceful settlement, which European officials believe is becoming increasingly unlikely.

The UK and France have completed identifying the location and manner of their operations, but have postponed this plan until ceasefire negotiations resume, sources said.

Of the 30 members of the coalition, which also includes non-European countries such as Canada, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, fifteen have offered their forces, including aircraft, naval vessels and other military equipment, Bloomberg reported in April. Nevertheless, the number of countries that have firmly committed to sending troops is in the single digits.

Addition

Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov said that US President Donald Trump confirmed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the US was not informed about Ukraine's plans to strike Russian airfields.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Bloomberg L.P.
New Zealand
NATO
Australia
Donald Trump
Canada
France
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9