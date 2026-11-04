The U.S. Ambassador to NATO said that the midterm elections would not change Washington’s foreign policy

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Wednesday that he does not expect any changes in Washington's foreign policy after the midterm elections, in which Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress. Anadolu Agency reports, UNN writes.

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"The foreign policy of the United States has not changed, and I do not expect it to change after the midterm elections," Whitaker said during a panel discussion at the Berlin Security Conference.

"The issues facing our country and our alliance remain unchanged," he said.

"We need a strong Europe within a strong NATO, and we have advanced this project every year since we took office."

Speaking about the distribution of the defense burden among the allies, Whitaker acknowledged that disagreements had arisen among them in the past, but stressed that the Trump administration remains committed to its obligations under the NATO treaty.

"Obviously, we are a signatory to the Washington Treaty, and Article 5 is, essentially, an agreement that we all signed. And we also signed the entire treaty," he said.

Whitaker reiterated that Washington is adhering to its commitments, while expecting European allies to strengthen their own defense capabilities.

Tuesday's midterm elections dealt a serious blow to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. According to projections by leading U.S. media outlets, Democrats are set to regain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump congratulated Democrats on their election victories and promised to work with them, but reminded them of his veto power