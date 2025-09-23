The threat of nuclear war between Russia and the West has reached an all-time high. Despite the fact that neither side seeks the actual use of nuclear weapons, the escalation of the conflict around Ukraine and Moscow's large-scale military exercises sharply increase the risk of catastrophe. This is stated in an article by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

On Friday, three Russian MiG-31 "Foxhound" fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, demonstrating the potential threat of using Kinzhal hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. This was another violation of the airspace of NATO member countries; earlier, Russian drones and planes entered Polish and Romanian skies.

The Telegraph analysts believe that such actions by the Kremlin are an attempt to test NATO's reaction and reduce Europeans' sensitivity to sovereignty violations.

During the "Zapad-2025" strategic exercises, Russia simulated a tactical nuclear strike, which was observed by dictator Vladimir Putin. This step emphasizes that Moscow considers nuclear weapons not only as a psychological factor but also as a combat potential.

Russia uses such exercises regularly to ensure the psychological readiness of the leadership and troops for the possible use of nuclear weapons.

Despite assurances from Western analysts that changes in Russia's nuclear posture are minor, US intelligence warns that the risks of escalation amid the war in Ukraine and Moscow's confrontation with Washington are growing. There is no trust between NATO and Russia, and regular strikes on Ukrainian targets increase tensions.

Historical examples, such as the 1983 crisis during the "Able Archer" exercises, show that errors in recognizing the enemy's intentions can lead to catastrophic consequences. Today's situation is similar: regions of Europe overflowing with combat zones, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets increase the risk of an unintentional incident.

The Telegraph experts warn that in conditions of high tension, confusion in intelligence data, and political ultimatums, the probability of "unexpected escalation" remains very high.

Neither NATO nor Russia wants to get into a kinetic air fight, let alone a nuclear war. But neither wants to allow the other side to be perceived as victorious in Ukraine. Both sides, expecting an attack from the other, use their massive intelligence gathering systems to look for any signs of an impending attack that would allow them to make quick decisions. – stated in The Telegraph article.

As social media explodes with President Trump's ultimatums and threats emanating from Putin's proxies, if sanity does not prevail in Moscow, Washington, and Europe, nuclear war could become a very real possibility.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin stated at an operational meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenges not with diplomacy, but with military methods.

Russian dictator Putin announced that Moscow is ready to adhere to the limitations of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another year.