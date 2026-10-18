Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced an energy truce a week ago, Russia has deliberately struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 76 times. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.

"Since the American president announced an energy truce a week ago, Russia has deliberately struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and oil and gas sector 76 times already. Just this night, substations in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions were hit. Tens of thousands of families remain without electricity. Energy workers and repair crews are effectively working around the clock to restore supplies. During the night, the Russians also struck residential buildings in our regions. As of now, 12 people are known to have been injured, including two children. Two people were killed. My condolences to their relatives and loved ones. In the morning, an agricultural enterprise in Volyn was hit. All necessary services are working at the site," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that, overall, during the past week, the Russians launched nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 66 missiles at Ukraine, most of them ballistic.

"The main targets of these strikes are precisely energy facilities; the Russians are trying to create a blackout. And America must see that Russia is not taking steps toward an agreement in response to the lifting of sanctions or a deal. On the contrary, they perceive every signal about the possibility of making money as meaning that betting on war is working and that they can continue fighting. It is precisely because of Russia’s position that the war continues, not because Ukraine is justifiably defending itself. Russia must be pressured so that peace has a chance. Thank you to everyone who understands this and helps," Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the lifting of sanctions against Russia will continue.