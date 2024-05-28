The Presidential Administration announced details of the security agreement with Portugal

Ukraine's bilateral security agreement with Portugal provides, among other things, for at least EUR 126 million in military support this year. It confirms participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Security Coalition, and the large-caliber ammunition purchase program. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President.

"In Lisbon, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation. The agreement enshrines Portugal's commitment to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within the 1991 borders, including the territorial sea. Portugal will provide at least 126 million euros in military support this year," the statement said.

It reportedly confirms its participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Security Capabilities Coalition, as well as in the large-caliber ammunition procurement program, mine action and maritime security efforts.

"Separate blocks of the agreement are devoted to bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, intelligence, the fight against organized crime and propaganda, as well as countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks. Ukraine and Portugal will coordinate and strengthen joint efforts to support our country on its path to future NATO membership," the statement said.

The block on political cooperation includes support for the Ukrainian formula for peace, bringing the aggressor to justice, strengthening sanctions against Russia and working together to create a mechanism for compensation for losses, damages or harm caused by Russian aggression.

Portugal also commits to continue its participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and to contribute to the achievement of the goals set out in the Framework Document of the Coalition.

Portugal has become the 12th country with which Ukraine has signed a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12 last year.

Prior to that, Ukraine signed bilateral agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, and Belgium.