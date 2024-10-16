The President will present the Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada today: what is known
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada today, where he is expected to present the Victory Plan. The plan contains military, political and economic points, some of which will remain classified.
Today, on October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to present the Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. UNN has gathered information for you about the Plan itself and the President's expected speech today.
"On Wednesday, October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada. Obviously, there is only one reason for this event now - it is a public presentation of the Victory Plan," wrote Serhiy Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, recently.
The Plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
On October 12, Zelenskyy was expected to discuss the Victory Plan in more detail with U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Ramstein format, but the meeting of the partners in Germany was canceled.
It is known that not the entire Plan will be presented publicly - it contains parts. Which will be closed for security reasons. Probably, we are talking about three secret annexes.
What is already known about the Victory Plan
It is known that one of the main ideas of the Plan is that it can be implemented regardless of the plans of the Russian dictator Putin.
Zelenskyy's interview with CNN in September revealed that the plan contains four main points, as well as a fifth point, which is likely to be about restoring or maintaining a lasting peace. Two points relate to the military sphere, one to the politico-military sphere, and two to the economic and geopolitical spheres.
It is also known that part of the Plan is an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO. In addition, the Plan, as it became known, will include requests for more long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. And permission to use them to hit military targets deep in Russia.
Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the OP, was the most detailed among the representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in disclosing the details of the Plan, and to some extent disclosed the details of each of these points:
- a military package that will be clearly structured in accordance with the current stage of the war and the analysis of what is happening in the Kursk region in terms of the use of domestic weapons;
- Russia's pathetic coercion that Ukraine independently chooses its role in the global political process and has the right to be a member of any alliance. The demands of some third countries should not influence the opinion of others;
- economic incentives to make Russia adequately perceive reality. This includes increasing substantial investments in military production in Ukraine, as well as auditing sanctions that work against the terrorist country;
- diplomatic pressure on Russia. This step is a separate topic, as it requires work with the neutral zone countries, which do not realize that Russia is destroying the international law within which they can dominate and form other alliances.