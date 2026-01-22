$43.180.08
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2308 views

The document states that the award was bestowed "for significant services in strengthening Ukrainian statehood, courage and selflessness shown in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a significant personal contribution to the development of various spheres of public life, and diligent performance of professional duty."

The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree

The President of Ukraine awarded Gregory Malenko, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council from the "Holos" faction and chairman of the board of the "Darnytsia Residents" charitable foundation, with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports.

The document states that the award was granted "for significant services in strengthening Ukrainian statehood, courage and selflessness shown in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a significant personal contribution to the development of various spheres of public life, conscientious performance of professional duty."

Gregory Malenko has been the founder and chairman of the board of the "Darnytsia Residents" Charitable Foundation since 2017. Since 2020, he has been a deputy of the Kyiv City Council and head of the "Holos" faction. He also owns the MediaMonitoringBot service for monitoring Ukrainian online media.

The "Darnytsia Residents" Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization that operates in Kyiv and provides assistance to socially vulnerable categories of the population, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and large families.

After the start of the full-scale war, the foundation focused on humanitarian and logistical support in conditions of martial law. Since 2022, the foundation's team, in particular, has transferred ambulances, fire trucks, and pickup trucks to Ukraine.

In the winter of 2023, as part of cooperation with Taiwan, the foundation's team handed over 14 generators with a total capacity of about 5.8 MW to Kyiv, which are used to provide electricity to district and block boiler houses in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi districts and in the central part of the city.

