The Pentagon accused Canada of insufficiently funding its armed forces, the low combat readiness of its troops, and delaying the fulfillment of its commitments to NATO. This is stated in an information brief by the U.S. Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The U.S. Department of Defense called on Prime Minister Mark Carney's government to make difficult decisions, accept compromises, and take strengthening the country's defense capabilities more seriously.

The Pentagon emphasized that Canada is postponing its largest increase in military spending until after the 2029 election. At the same time, at the NATO summit in The Hague in 2025, Ottawa committed to raising defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

The U.S. side also criticized the review of the agreement to purchase F-35 fighter jets, which Carney initiated in March 2025 amid the tariff confrontation with the United States. In the Pentagon's view, the uncertainty surrounding the purchase threatens the effectiveness of the joint North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) system.

The Pentagon questioned the combat readiness of the Canadian army

According to the document, in 2025–2026, only 41.9% of Canada's aircraft fleet and 53.9% of its naval fleet were operational. The combat readiness of the land forces stood at 48%.

The Pentagon also accused Canada's leadership of placing domestic economic and commercial interests above military effectiveness.

In the U.S. department's view, such a policy places an additional burden on the U.S. armed forces and American taxpayers. Washington called on Ottawa to focus on defending its own territory and fulfilling its commitments to NORAD and NATO.

The US restricts military cooperation with Canada - WP