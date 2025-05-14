The parties are trying to coordinate their positions: the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey on negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Ukraine and Russia are trying to agree on their positions. They are trying to do this without losing ground in public diplomacy and strategic political communication. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on TRT Haber, reports UNN.

There is an incredibly intense diplomatic exchange taking place right now. Many parties are negotiating with each other. Negotiations are scheduled for tomorrow in Istanbul. There are certain delegations. There are delegations whose composition is still being determined - said Fidan.

The chief diplomat of Turkey noted that the exact format is not yet clear.

Now the parties are trying to agree on their positions. On the other hand, of course, they are trying to do this without losing ground in public diplomacy and strategic political communication. We understand this, frankly. Because everyone has their own base...But the important strategic goal for us is to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and start systematic peace talks. This is a very important issue for our region - said Fidan.

Addition

Turkish Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Ukrainian Andriy Sybiha discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the planned visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ankara.

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has so far not agreed to personally participate in the negotiations in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia other than Putin himself.

US President Donald Trump continued to express interest in traveling to Turkey for a possible high-stakes meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, saying on Wednesday that Putin "would like me to be there" and that it remains a "possibility".