The number of enemy attacks on the front reached 62, 28 repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of today, the number of enemy attacks is 62. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian military personnel have already repelled 28 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Border areas of Ukraine continue to suffer from Russian shelling. Today, a number of settlements were affected, including Khrypivka, Blyashnya, Arkhipivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Bezsalivka, Ryzhivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Budky, Rohizne, Starykove, Studenok, Kozache, Doroshivka, Seredyna Buda, Novovasylivka, Shpyl, Znob-Novhorodske in Sumy Oblast - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 51 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including one from a multiple rocket launcher. They launched two airstrikes using 7 KABs.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlement of Prylipka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders towards Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman. One enemy attempt to improve its position is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Yampil, Platonivka, and Kryva Luka. One of the three combat engagements is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers carried out nine offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Illinivka, Sofiivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Vilne, Zatyishok, Novyi Donbas, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the directions of Ivanivka and Zlahoda. There are currently no active combat engagements. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Pokrovske area.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 attacks by the occupiers, in the Huliaipole area and towards Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, Pryluky, Staroukrainka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes in the areas of Samiyivka, Voskresenka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zalizne, Kamyanka, and Barvinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Prymorske area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred yet, the General Staff summarized.

