The number of battles on the front line has almost doubled: 84 combat engagements in the Pokrovsk direction

01:23 PM • 11290 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 12927 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 15936 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 21242 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
08:57 AM • 20079 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 20162 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 17671 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 34547 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 32439 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54206 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
Publications
Exclusives
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
01:23 PM • 11290 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 17219 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 21498 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns10:32 AM • 21242 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 65259 views
The number of battles on the front line has almost doubled: 84 combat engagements in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Since the beginning of the day until 4:00 PM, 205 combat engagements have been recorded, which is almost twice as many as the day before. The situation remains most tense in the Pokrovsk direction, where 84 combat engagements took place.

The number of battles on the front line has almost doubled: 84 combat engagements in the Pokrovsk direction

The number of battles on the front line from the beginning of the day until 4 p.m. reached 205, practically doubling the figure for the same period the day before, with 84 combat engagements occurring in the hottest Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on November 5, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, there have been 205 combat engagements.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, today, communities of border settlements, including Novovasylivka, Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, one of which is currently ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 85 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks, and five more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka, and towards Synelnykove.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders three times towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 23 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Karpivka, Derylove, Myrny, Shandryholove, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar and Drobycheve. Seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebrianka, Pereyizne, and towards Zvanivka, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled four attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 84 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Chervony Lyman, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Muravka, Filiia, and Yalta. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 68 enemy attacks, with 16 combat engagements ongoing.

Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who is trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active counteraction to attempts by groups of enemy infantry to gain a foothold continues. In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are carrying out strike and search operations. In particular, assault units of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion, SBS operators, combined groups of SSO, VSP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, SBU, NGU, and HUR MOU are involved. Military units defending the city have been reinforced.

- noted the General Staff.

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Piddubne, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novohryhorivka, and Pershotravneve. Our soldiers repelled 23 enemy assaults, and three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, eight combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Uspenivka, and Zelenyi Hai, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft struck Mykolaiv.

In other directions, as indicated, there are no significant changes.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Siversk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Mykolaiv