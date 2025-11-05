ukenru
12:20 PM • 3190 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 10598 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 13208 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 15961 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 18080 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 16353 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 33055 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 31972 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54007 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 41279 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 17483 views
US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two deadVideoNovember 5, 04:09 AM • 11014 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 17384 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 14308 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 12385 views
Publications
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 9108 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 12756 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 61179 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 56846 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 55246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Leshchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Pattinson
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Singapore
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 14551 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 30732 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 44386 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 47019 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 42127 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Film

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3196 views

The Defense Forces continue to defend the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration; there is no encirclement of units. In Pokrovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations, strengthening flanks and protecting logistics routes, eliminating 26 occupiers in 24 hours.

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement

The defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement of our units and formations, in Pokrovsk the Defense Forces are conducting strike and search operations, military units defending the city have been reinforced, and at the same time, work is underway to strengthen the flanks of the agglomeration's defense, ensure and protect logistical routes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 5, writes UNN.

The defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues. There is no encirclement of our units and formations. Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who is trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active countermeasures are underway against attempts by groups of enemy infantry to entrench themselves.

- reported the General Staff.

The General Staff noted that "in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations." In particular, as indicated, assault units of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion, SBS operators, combined groups of the Special Operations Forces, Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard of Ukraine, and Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are involved. "Military units defending the city have been reinforced," the report says.

According to the General Staff, "only in the past day in the Pokrovsk area, our soldiers eliminated 26 occupiers, and another 64 invaders were wounded." "58 enemy infantry shelters in the city and its surroundings were destroyed or damaged," the report says.

"In total, since the beginning of the week, in the Pokrovsk direction, the losses of Russian troops amounted to: 249 occupiers (159 of them irretrievable), 7 UAV control points, 26 units of automotive and motor vehicles, a tank and an armored combat vehicle," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, work is underway to strengthen the flanks of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration's defense, ensure and protect logistical routes.

- emphasized the General Staff.

Dobropillia counteroffensive

"The Dobropillia operation continues. Over the past day, Ukrainian assault units advanced from 100 m to 700 m in certain directions. In total, since the beginning of the operation, as of November 5, 2025, 188.9 km² have been liberated, and 249.9 km² have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the General Staff reported.

"Combat work continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction and presented them with awards04.11.25, 16:48 • 3166 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine