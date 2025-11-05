General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement

The defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement of our units and formations, in Pokrovsk the Defense Forces are conducting strike and search operations, military units defending the city have been reinforced, and at the same time, work is underway to strengthen the flanks of the agglomeration's defense, ensure and protect logistical routes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 5, writes UNN.

The defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues. There is no encirclement of our units and formations. Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who is trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active countermeasures are underway against attempts by groups of enemy infantry to entrench themselves. - reported the General Staff.

The General Staff noted that "in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations." In particular, as indicated, assault units of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion, SBS operators, combined groups of the Special Operations Forces, Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard of Ukraine, and Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are involved. "Military units defending the city have been reinforced," the report says.

According to the General Staff, "only in the past day in the Pokrovsk area, our soldiers eliminated 26 occupiers, and another 64 invaders were wounded." "58 enemy infantry shelters in the city and its surroundings were destroyed or damaged," the report says.

"In total, since the beginning of the week, in the Pokrovsk direction, the losses of Russian troops amounted to: 249 occupiers (159 of them irretrievable), 7 UAV control points, 26 units of automotive and motor vehicles, a tank and an armored combat vehicle," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, work is underway to strengthen the flanks of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration's defense, ensure and protect logistical routes. - emphasized the General Staff.

Dobropillia counteroffensive

"The Dobropillia operation continues. Over the past day, Ukrainian assault units advanced from 100 m to 700 m in certain directions. In total, since the beginning of the operation, as of November 5, 2025, 188.9 km² have been liberated, and 249.9 km² have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the General Staff reported.

"Combat work continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

