The National Bank sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro: official exchange rates for October 24

Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 12:17 AM
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with Zelenskyy
October 23, 08:36 PM
US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
October 23, 10:49 PM
Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seized
October 23, 11:15 PM
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - Reuters
01:38 AM
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison
02:49 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
06:00 AM
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
October 23, 02:10 PM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:56 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
October 23, 10:10 AM
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
October 23, 03:24 PM
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
October 23, 01:31 PM
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
October 23, 12:24 PM
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said
October 22, 01:53 PM
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media
October 21, 04:48 PM
The National Bank sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro: official exchange rates for October 24

Kyiv • UNN

 1434 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 41.89 hryvnias, and the euro at 48.55 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged, while in banks, the rates fluctuate.

The National Bank sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro: official exchange rates for October 24

On Friday, October 24, the National Bank of Ukraine once again sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar. The single European currency also rose by 19 kopecks. This is evidenced by updated data on the regulator's website.

Details

As of Friday, October 24, the National Bank set the official exchange rate at 41.89 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 41.75 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar did not change - 41.95 hryvnias.

Today, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro is 48.55. On Thursday, October 23, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro was 48.36.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday, October 24:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-42.05 UAH, the euro at 48.27-48.94 UAH, the zloty at 11.15-11.82 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.90-41.93 UAH/dollar and 48.64-48.66 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The National Bank of Ukraine revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, lowering it to 1.9% from 2.1%. This is due to the energy deficit caused by Russian shelling and damage to the gas production system.

      What will happen to prices and the economy - the National Bank revised its forecast
23.10.25, 13:51

      Vita Zelenetska

      Economy
      Electricity blackout schedules
      Energy
      Air raid alert
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Zloty
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Ukrgasvydobuvannya
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine