The National Bank sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro: official exchange rates for October 24

On Friday, October 24, the National Bank of Ukraine once again sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar. The single European currency also rose by 19 kopecks. This is evidenced by updated data on the regulator's website.

Details

As of Friday, October 24, the National Bank set the official exchange rate at 41.89 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 41.75 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar did not change - 41.95 hryvnias.

Today, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro is 48.55. On Thursday, October 23, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro was 48.36.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday, October 24:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-42.05 UAH, the euro at 48.27-48.94 UAH, the zloty at 11.15-11.82 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.90-41.93 UAH/dollar and 48.64-48.66 UAH/euro.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, lowering it to 1.9% from 2.1%. This is due to the energy deficit caused by Russian shelling and damage to the gas production system.

What will happen to prices and the economy - the National Bank revised its forecast