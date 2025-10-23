$41.760.01
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House
11:30 AM • 14180 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 15037 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 23339 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23831 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21701 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11641 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14474 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16169 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 31074 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
What will happen to prices and the economy - the National Bank revised its forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

The National Bank improved its inflation forecast for the current year to 9.2%, while lowering Ukraine's GDP forecast for 2025 to 1.9%. Consumer inflation slowed to 11.9% in September, but it will be constrained by business costs and rising administratively regulated prices.

What will happen to prices and the economy - the National Bank revised its forecast

The National Bank improved its inflation forecast from 9.7% to 9.2% for the current year, while revising its forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2025 downwards - from 2.1% to 1.9%, the regulator reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Inflation

Consumer inflation slowed to 11.9% y/y in September. According to NBU estimates, "this trend continued in October."

At the same time, the slowdown in inflation, as noted by the National Bank, will be constrained by additional costs for enterprises to ensure uninterrupted operation in conditions of energy deficit and high rates of increase in administratively regulated prices.

According to the NBU's forecast, inflation will decrease to 9.2% in 2025, to 6.6% in 2026, and to the target of 5% at the end of 2027.

- reported the NBU.

At the same time, the NBU's inflation report in July predicted its slowdown to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026, and reaching the 5% target in 2027.

GDP

"In the third quarter of 2025, economic growth, according to NBU estimates, accelerated due to the intensification of early crop harvesting, stable consumer demand, and a better situation in the energy sector, which continued until the end of September," the National Bank noted.

The expected increase in budget stimuli at the end of the year, as noted, will support further recovery. However, the energy deficit caused by recent infrastructure and gas production capacity destruction, along with the persistent labor shortage, is reported to significantly limit business activity.

Given this, the NBU revised its economic growth forecast for 2025 to 1.9%.

- indicated the regulator.

In the following years, as noted by the NBU, a moderate acceleration of economic growth is expected due to increased harvests and increased investment in reconstruction projects and the defense complex. The further European integration of Ukraine and the gradual return of the economy to normal operating conditions, which, in particular, will be reflected in the stabilization of the situation in the energy sector and the reversal of negative migration dynamics, are also expected to have a positive impact on investment activity.

"Taking into account these factors, the NBU forecasts real GDP growth in Ukraine by 2% in 2026 and by 2.8% in 2027," the NBU stated.

The NBU's inflation report in July predicted that real GDP would grow by 2.1% in 2025. And the NBU's baseline forecast scenario in July predicted a gradual return of the economy to normal operating conditions and economic growth at 2-3% in 2026-2027.

Julia Shramko

Economy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine