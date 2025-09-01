The meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place on September 4 in Paris, Zelenskyy's participation is expected - Media

$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
09:15 AM • 62369 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 49435 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
07:50 AM • 88027 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 06:45 AM • 97371 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 90254 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 75299 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 34402 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24484 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55030 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise
07:50 AM • 87984 views
September 1, 06:45 AM • 97323 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Queen Camilla
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
Financial Times
The Times

The meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place on September 4 in Paris, Zelenskyy's participation is expected - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

The Élysée Palace confirmed the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, which will be led by Macron and Starmer. Zelenskyy's participation is expected to discuss security guarantees.

The meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place on September 4 in Paris, Zelenskyy's participation is expected - Media

The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them, UNN reports with reference to AFP and The Guardian.

Details

"Coalition of the Willing" to meet on Thursday, Élysée Palace confirms

It was previously reported that the meeting plans to discuss further actions regarding the war in Ukraine.

The meeting, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron of France and Keir Starmer of Great Britain, will be held in a hybrid format and will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and a unified response to Russia's refusal to end the war.

- reported the Élysée Palace.

The participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected.

Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron

Addendum

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a comment to the Financial Times, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a new meeting in September, during which they will discuss detailed plans for international security guarantees for Ukraine.

Last month in Washington, Zelenskyy and Trump held multilateral talks with European leaders for the first time after a long pause. The next stage of negotiations will take place on September 4 in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Among the participants are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Ursula von der Leyen.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
European Commission
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine