The meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place on September 4 in Paris, Zelenskyy's participation is expected - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The Élysée Palace confirmed the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, which will be led by Macron and Starmer. Zelenskyy's participation is expected to discuss security guarantees.
The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them, UNN reports with reference to AFP and The Guardian.
Details
"Coalition of the Willing" to meet on Thursday, Élysée Palace confirms
It was previously reported that the meeting plans to discuss further actions regarding the war in Ukraine.
The meeting, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron of France and Keir Starmer of Great Britain, will be held in a hybrid format and will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and a unified response to Russia's refusal to end the war.
The participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected.
Addendum
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a comment to the Financial Times, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a new meeting in September, during which they will discuss detailed plans for international security guarantees for Ukraine.
Last month in Washington, Zelenskyy and Trump held multilateral talks with European leaders for the first time after a long pause. The next stage of negotiations will take place on September 4 in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Among the participants are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Ursula von der Leyen.