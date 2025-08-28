Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who lead the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine, reacted to Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine. Starmer emphasized that "Putin is killing children and civilians, sabotaging hopes for peace, and this bloodshed must end." Macron described the attack as "Russia's idea of peace," calling it "terror and barbarism," writes UNN.

My thoughts are with all those affected by the senseless Russian strikes on Kyiv, which damaged the British Council building. Putin is killing children and civilians, sabotaging hopes for peace. This bloodshed must end. - emphasized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on X.

629 missiles and drones in one night over Ukraine: this is Russia's idea of peace. Terror and barbarism. More than a dozen dead, including children. Residential areas and civilian infrastructure deliberately attacked. Offices of the European Union Delegation and the British Council damaged. France condemns these senseless and brutal attacks in the strongest terms. Full support for the Ukrainian people and deepest condolences to all grieving families. - emphasized French President Emmanuel Macron on X.

Recall

The Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of 15 people, including 4 children. 10 children were injured, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.