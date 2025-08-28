Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron
Kyiv • UNN
Russian strikes on Kyiv resulted in the death of 15 people, including 4 children. The building of the British Council and the offices of the European Union Representation were damaged.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who lead the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine, reacted to Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine. Starmer emphasized that "Putin is killing children and civilians, sabotaging hopes for peace, and this bloodshed must end." Macron described the attack as "Russia's idea of peace," calling it "terror and barbarism," writes UNN.
My thoughts are with all those affected by the senseless Russian strikes on Kyiv, which damaged the British Council building. Putin is killing children and civilians, sabotaging hopes for peace. This bloodshed must end.
629 missiles and drones in one night over Ukraine: this is Russia's idea of peace. Terror and barbarism. More than a dozen dead, including children. Residential areas and civilian infrastructure deliberately attacked. Offices of the European Union Delegation and the British Council damaged. France condemns these senseless and brutal attacks in the strongest terms. Full support for the Ukrainian people and deepest condolences to all grieving families.
"EU will not be intimidated": EU confirmed damage to its representation in Kyiv due to Russian attack, but staff are safe28.08.25, 11:33 • 1486 views
Recall
The Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of 15 people, including 4 children. 10 children were injured, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.