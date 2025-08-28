$41.320.08
"EU will not be intimidated": EU confirmed damage to its representation in Kyiv due to Russian attack, but staff are safe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

The EU representation in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa stated that the European Union would not be intimidated.

"EU will not be intimidated": EU confirmed damage to its representation in Kyiv due to Russian attack, but staff are safe

The European Union confirmed that its representation in Kyiv was damaged as a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv overnight, but stated that the staff were safe, as reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa on X on Thursday, emphasizing that "the EU will not be intimidated," writes UNN.

Details

"Another night of relentless Russian bombing hit civilian infrastructure and claimed innocent lives. It also hit our EU representation in Kyiv. Our representation staff are safe," said the head of the European Commission.

"Russia must immediately stop its indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure and join negotiations for a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen emphasized.

The President of the European Council joined her words: "Horrified by another night of deadly Russian missile attacks on Ukraine." "My thoughts are with the Ukrainian victims, as well as with the staff of the EU representation, whose building was damaged as a result of this deliberate Russian strike," Costa emphasized.

"The EU will not be intimidated. Russia's aggression only strengthens our resolve to support Ukraine and its people," the President of the European Council stressed.

EU mission damaged during Russia's night attack on Kyiv - Sybiha28.08.25, 10:44 • 1652 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Costa's message.

"As of now, 14 people are known to have died as a result of the Russian attack. Among them are three children. A terrible and deliberate murder of civilians. Russians do not choose to end the war – only new strikes. This night in Kyiv, dozens of buildings were damaged: residential buildings, office centers, civilian enterprises. Among them is also the building where the European Union representation is located," Zelenskyy noted on X.

The President emphasized: "It is very important now that everyone in the world reacts principled. Russia must stop this war, which it started and continues. For refusing to cease fire and constant Russian attempts to evade negotiations, new strong sanctions are needed. Only this can work. Russians understand only force and pressure. For every strike, Moscow must feel the consequences."

Russian attack in Kyiv has already claimed 14 lives28.08.25, 11:11 • 8742 views

Julia Shramko

KyivNews of the World
António Costa
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv