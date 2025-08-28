Russian attack in Kyiv has already claimed 14 lives

$41.320.08
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 6428 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 14196 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 24670 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 58613 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 40436 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 62171 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 156607 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 88148 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53774 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 66594 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Popular news
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 37962 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 20824 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 36802 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 29162 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv claimed the lives of 10 people, 48 already injured - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 12921 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 81239 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 82910 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 156577 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 148274 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 100669 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 57468 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 90939 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 94496 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 91926 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 125169 views
Russian attack in Kyiv has already claimed 14 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

14 deaths confirmed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack. Among the victims are a 2-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.

Russian attack in Kyiv has already claimed 14 lives

A massive Russian attack on the night of August 28 in Kyiv has already claimed the lives of 14 people, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

As of 11 AM, information about 14 deaths as a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv has been confirmed. Among the deceased are three minors – a 2-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Addition

As the mayor reported, many buildings were damaged in Kyiv due to the Russian attack in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts. These include non-residential buildings and high-rise buildings, educational institutions, and transport infrastructure. Emergency services are working on site everywhere. In the Darnytskyi district, a five-story building was destroyed. Rescuers are searching for people under the rubble. In the city center, a shopping mall was hit. Residential buildings near it were also affected.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
