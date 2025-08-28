Russian attack in Kyiv has already claimed 14 lives

A massive Russian attack on the night of August 28 in Kyiv has already claimed the lives of 14 people, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

As of 11 AM, information about 14 deaths as a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv has been confirmed. Among the deceased are three minors – a 2-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl. - the prosecutor's office reported.

Addition

As the mayor reported, many buildings were damaged in Kyiv due to the Russian attack in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts. These include non-residential buildings and high-rise buildings, educational institutions, and transport infrastructure. Emergency services are working on site everywhere. In the Darnytskyi district, a five-story building was destroyed. Rescuers are searching for people under the rubble. In the city center, a shopping mall was hit. Residential buildings near it were also affected.