EU mission damaged during Russia's night attack on Kyiv - Sybiha

The EU mission was damaged as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Thursday in X, writes UNN.

During the night attack, Russia also attacked diplomats, which is a direct violation of the Vienna Convention. The EU mission in Ukraine was damaged. This requires condemnation not only from the EU, but also from the whole world. We express solidarity with our EU colleagues and are ready to provide assistance - Sybiha wrote.

The Foreign Minister emphasized: "We insist on a strong international reaction to Russia's brutal strike on Kyiv and other cities. Whatever Putin says in Alaska, his real actions deny diplomacy, dialogue, and peace efforts."

The minister also showed "a residential building in Kyiv destroyed by Russia, where "people may still be under the rubble."

"This terrible sight proves that Putin will only stop under pressure and force. We call for public condemnation and action: new sanctions against Russia and strengthening of Ukraine," Sybiha emphasized.

Night Russian strike claimed the lives of 8 people, including a child: Zelenskyy reacted to the Russia's attack