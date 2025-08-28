EU mission damaged during Russia's night attack on Kyiv - Sybiha

$41.320.08
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 9032 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 18581 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 53723 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 36167 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 59341 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 150372 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 87244 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53525 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 66340 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Publications
Exclusives
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 33642 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 16453 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 32316 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 24586 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details03:16 AM • 10618 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 76476 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 78048 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 150346 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 143498 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 100403 views
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 53660 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 87339 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 91052 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 88650 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 121905 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude

EU mission damaged during Russia's night attack on Kyiv - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The EU mission in Ukraine was damaged during Russia's night attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for a strong international reaction and new sanctions.

EU mission damaged during Russia's night attack on Kyiv - Sybiha

The EU mission was damaged as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Thursday in X, writes UNN.

During the night attack, Russia also attacked diplomats, which is a direct violation of the Vienna Convention. The EU mission in Ukraine was damaged. This requires condemnation not only from the EU, but also from the whole world. We express solidarity with our EU colleagues and are ready to provide assistance

- Sybiha wrote.

The Foreign Minister emphasized: "We insist on a strong international reaction to Russia's brutal strike on Kyiv and other cities. Whatever Putin says in Alaska, his real actions deny diplomacy, dialogue, and peace efforts."

The minister also showed "a residential building in Kyiv destroyed by Russia, where "people may still be under the rubble."

"This terrible sight proves that Putin will only stop under pressure and force. We call for public condemnation and action: new sanctions against Russia and strengthening of Ukraine," Sybiha emphasized.

Night Russian strike claimed the lives of 8 people, including a child: Zelenskyy reacted to the Russia's attack28.08.25, 08:16 • 2526 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv