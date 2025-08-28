Night Russian strike claimed the lives of 8 people, including a child: Zelenskyy reacted to the Russia's attack

Another massive Russian attack claimed the lives of 8 people, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the night enemy attack, writes UNN.

Currently, in Kyiv, the debris of an ordinary residential building is being cleared after the Russian strike. Another massive strike against our cities and communities. Again, killings. At least eight people are already known to have died, unfortunately. Among them is one child. My condolences to all relatives and friends. People may still be under the rubble. Dozens wounded. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear answer to everyone in the world who for weeks and months called for a ceasefire and real diplomacy. Russia chooses ballistic missiles, not the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing, not to end the war. And this means that Russia still does not fear the consequences. Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and looks for excuses for Putin," the President noted.

And he pointed out: "We expect China's reaction to what is happening. China has repeatedly called for non-expansion of the war and a ceasefire. This is not happening because of Russia. We expect Hungary's reaction. The death of children should certainly cause greater emotions than anything else. We expect a reaction from everyone in the world who called for peace, and now is more often silent than taking principled positions."

"And it is certainly time for new tough sanctions against Russia for everything it does. All deadlines have already been missed, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy have been spoiled. Russia must feel its responsibility for every strike, for every day of this war. Eternal memory to all victims of Russia!" - Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, "38 people were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital. 30 of them were hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals."

