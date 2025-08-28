Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the shelling of Kyiv: 4 dead and over 30 wounded reported - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and Kyiv police are working to eliminate the consequences of another shelling of the capital. At least 4 people are known to have died and about 30 were injured. People may still remain under the rubble. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service are currently making titanic efforts at the impact sites in Kyiv. At least 4 people are known to have died. Body fragments were also recovered - difficult identification is still ahead. About 30 people were injured - the minister noted.

Details

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working at the impact sites, with about 500 personnel and 1000 police officers involved. Engineering, fire-rescue, and robotic equipment, as well as special mobile units, including the newly created "Delta" unit, are being used to clear the territory.



Three people have already been rescued alive from under the rubble. Cynologists, psychologists, and high-altitude rescuers are involved in the search. Kyiv police are working with the victims, and more than 60 investigative and operational groups are accepting citizens' statements and documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Every minute of our emergency services' work means saved lives and support for people who suffered most from Russian terror - Klymenko emphasized.

Recall

On the night of August 28, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" missiles and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, a multi-story building was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack: people may be under the rubble