In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, a multi-story building was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack.

Illustrative photo

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, the destruction of a residential building from the first to the fifth floor was recorded as a result of a Russian attack on the night of August 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In the Darnytskyi district, preliminarily, there is destruction in a five-story building from the first to the fifth floors - Klitschko noted.

Emergency services are heading to the scene. Information regarding casualties and the extent of damage is being clarified.

Recall

On the night of August 28, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, fires, numerous destructions, and falling debris were recorded in several districts of the city, and there are casualties.