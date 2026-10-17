The Kromberg & Schubert plant in Lutsk halted operations after the Russian strike on October 16

Photo: Kromberg&Schubert Lutsk via Facebook

The plant of the German company Kromberg & Schubert in Lutsk ceased operations following the Russian strike on October 16. The company itself reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Our unconditional priority is the safety, lives, and health of each of our employees. We are currently assessing the circumstances and coordinating all further steps. We thank the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and all emergency response services for their prompt work and for protecting people — the company said in its post.

Additionally

The Kromberg & Schubert group of companies specializes in the production of electrical systems, cables, and plastic components.

Reminder

The western regions of Ukraine were attacked by Russian drones and missiles on the morning of October 16. It was reported that at least 17 people were injured, and 270,000 Volyn subscribers were left without electricity.

Andrii Razumovskyi, secretary of the Lutsk City Council, said that the city could remain without electricity for at least 24 hours.