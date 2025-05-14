Kremlin assures that it "will wait" for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul on May 15, the composition of the delegation is not disclosed

$41.500.04
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 14491 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 33342 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 29505 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 40111 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 107140 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 50872 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 144183 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 86749 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 94412 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87556 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Kremlin said that the Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15. The composition of the delegation is not named.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The Kremlin said that the Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15. The composition of the delegation is not named.

Kremlin assures that it "will wait" for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul on May 15, the composition of the delegation is not disclosed

The Kremlin does not disclose the composition of the Russian delegation, but assures that Russia "will wait" for Ukraine at the talks in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Nothing has changed in this regard. We will do it when we receive the appropriate instructions from the President. There have been no such instructions yet. But I can only reiterate that everything the President said in his night statement on May 11 remains relevant. Indeed, the Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15, Thursday, that is, tomorrow

- Peskov said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to that, Zelensky and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by phone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. During a 15-minute conversation, Zelensky and NATO leaders told Trump that if an ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the terms. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

Hours before Zelensky agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms in a message on Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, said that Zelensky's visit to Turkey will take place even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said that he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as Trump's special representatives Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, are gathering in Turkey on Thursday amid expectations of talks between Ukraine and Russia.

From Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is now traveling to Turkey for peace talks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Ukraine
