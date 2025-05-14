Kremlin assures that it "will wait" for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul on May 15, the composition of the delegation is not disclosed

The Kremlin does not disclose the composition of the Russian delegation, but assures that Russia "will wait" for Ukraine at the talks in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Nothing has changed in this regard. We will do it when we receive the appropriate instructions from the President. There have been no such instructions yet. But I can only reiterate that everything the President said in his night statement on May 11 remains relevant. Indeed, the Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15, Thursday, that is, tomorrow

- Peskov said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to that, Zelensky and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by phone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. During a 15-minute conversation, Zelensky and NATO leaders told Trump that if an ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the terms. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

Hours before Zelensky agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms in a message on Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, said that Zelensky's visit to Turkey will take place even if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said that he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as Trump's special representatives Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, are gathering in Turkey on Thursday amid expectations of talks between Ukraine and Russia.

From Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is now traveling to Turkey for peace talks.

