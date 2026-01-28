The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of Zelenskyy
The Hungarian government has launched a campaign to collect signatures against EU funding for Ukraine, arguing that it threatens to impoverish Hungarians. The campaign is unfolding ahead of elections where Orbán's party could lose its lead.
The Hungarian government has published the text of a national petition that will be sent to citizens to collect signatures against further EU funding for Ukraine. The campaign, built on harsh anti-Brussels rhetoric, is unfolding against the backdrop of preparations for parliamentary elections, where Viktor Orbán's party could lose its leadership for the first time in a long time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Hungarian government's Facebook post.
The petition forms depict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an outstretched hand, allegedly supported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European conservative leader Manfred Weber. The main message of the document is that Brussels allegedly plans to allocate $800 billion to Ukraine over the next few years, which will lead to the impoverishment of Hungarians.
Brussels bureaucrats are preparing to take hundreds of billions promised to Ukraine from Europeans and from us, Hungarians
The authors of the petition claim that due to support for Kyiv, Hungary may cancel the 13th and 14th pensions, raise taxes, and stop subsidizing utility tariffs.
Political context and 2026 elections
The government proposes that voters choose three "no" positions: further funding of the war, payment for the functioning of the Ukrainian state for 10 years, and an increase in tariffs. Decisive parliamentary elections will be held in Hungary on April 12.
According to the latest sociological surveys, the ruling Fidesz party is currently losing to Péter Magyar's opposition Tisza party. Analysts view this petition as a tool to mobilize Orbán's electorate by intimidating them with the economic consequences of supporting Ukraine. In the EU itself, Budapest's accusations regarding the sum of $800 billion and "plans to enter the war" are called disinformation.
