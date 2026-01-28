The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of Zelenskyy

The Hungarian government has published the text of a national petition that will be sent to citizens to collect signatures against further EU funding for Ukraine. The campaign, built on harsh anti-Brussels rhetoric, is unfolding against the backdrop of preparations for parliamentary elections, where Viktor Orbán's party could lose its leadership for the first time in a long time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Hungarian government's Facebook post.

Details

The petition forms depict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an outstretched hand, allegedly supported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European conservative leader Manfred Weber. The main message of the document is that Brussels allegedly plans to allocate $800 billion to Ukraine over the next few years, which will lead to the impoverishment of Hungarians.

Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in elections and summons ambassador

Brussels bureaucrats are preparing to take hundreds of billions promised to Ukraine from Europeans and from us, Hungarians — the text reads.

The authors of the petition claim that due to support for Kyiv, Hungary may cancel the 13th and 14th pensions, raise taxes, and stop subsidizing utility tariffs.

Political context and 2026 elections

The government proposes that voters choose three "no" positions: further funding of the war, payment for the functioning of the Ukrainian state for 10 years, and an increase in tariffs. Decisive parliamentary elections will be held in Hungary on April 12.

Hungarian opposition leader calls on political forces to abstain from elections to unite against Orbán

According to the latest sociological surveys, the ruling Fidesz party is currently losing to Péter Magyar's opposition Tisza party. Analysts view this petition as a tool to mobilize Orbán's electorate by intimidating them with the economic consequences of supporting Ukraine. In the EU itself, Budapest's accusations regarding the sum of $800 billion and "plans to enter the war" are called disinformation.

Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift