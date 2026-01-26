Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in elections and summons ambassador

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
05:23 PM • 7154 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 17443 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 17052 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 23389 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 22428 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 37281 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24728 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 48859 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22495 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41720 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4m/s
92%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 15394 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 21898 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 11165 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 9898 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says04:25 PM • 10149 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 8232 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 17448 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 37284 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 48863 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 41957 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 3940 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 10071 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 11294 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 15536 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 35398 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Bild

Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in elections and summons ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere in the parliamentary elections. He instructed to summon the Ukrainian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after "gross insults and threats" from Ukrainian politicians.

Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in elections and summons ambassador

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere in the country's parliamentary elections and instructed to summon the Ukrainian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The politician announced this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Orbán, last week Ukrainian politicians - including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - "expressed crude insults and threats against Hungary and the Hungarian government."

Our national security agencies analyzed this latest attack by Ukraine and concluded that these events are part of a coordinated series of measures by Ukraine aimed at interfering in the Hungarian elections, but we cannot allow anyone to jeopardize Hungary's sovereignty or the integrity of the Hungarian elections.

- Orbán noted.

He clarified that he instructed the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, to invite the Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary.

"We will protect Hungary's sovereignty and interests," Orbán summarized.

Recall

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country's parliament would vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU for the next 100 years.

Orban sharply responded to Zelenskyy's words about a "slap on the back of the head"23.01.26, 01:39 • 4773 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine