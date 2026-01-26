Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in elections and summons ambassador

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere in the country's parliamentary elections and instructed to summon the Ukrainian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The politician announced this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Orbán, last week Ukrainian politicians - including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - "expressed crude insults and threats against Hungary and the Hungarian government."

Our national security agencies analyzed this latest attack by Ukraine and concluded that these events are part of a coordinated series of measures by Ukraine aimed at interfering in the Hungarian elections, but we cannot allow anyone to jeopardize Hungary's sovereignty or the integrity of the Hungarian elections. - Orbán noted.

He clarified that he instructed the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, to invite the Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary.

"We will protect Hungary's sovereignty and interests," Orbán summarized.

Recall

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country's parliament would vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU for the next 100 years.

