Orban sharply responded to Zelenskyy's words about a "slap on the back of the head"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

A new public conflict erupted between the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary. Orban accused Zelenskyy of unwillingness to end the war.

Orban sharply responded to Zelenskyy's words about a "slap on the back of the head"

A new public conflict erupted between the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the Davos forum. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán issued an open statement on the social network X, in which he accused the Ukrainian president of unwillingness to end the war and confirmed the steadfastness of his position on arms supplies. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The reason for the escalation was the words of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, during his speech in Switzerland, stated that every "Viktor" who uses Europe's financial resources and at the same time betrays its interests, "deserves a slap on the back of the head." Although the surname was not mentioned directly, Viktor Orbán took these words as a personal insult and a "carefully chosen lecture," responding to them with a lengthy publication on social media.

Orbán's letter: accusations and humanitarian promises

In his post, the Hungarian prime minister emphasized that he considers himself a free man who serves his people, while he called Zelenskyy a man in a "desperate situation." Orbán added that Ukraine allegedly does not want to stop hostilities, despite the mediation efforts of the US president. At the same time, he assured that Hungary will continue to accept refugees and supply energy resources, but will not provide any support to Kyiv's "war efforts."

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Davos
Switzerland
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán