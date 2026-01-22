Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that politicians who receive European support but simultaneously harm its interests, including those who feel comfortable in Moscow, deserve a slap on the back of the head. Zelenskyy said this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by UNN.

Every Viktor who lives on Europe's money and at the same time tries to sell European interests deserves a slap on the back of the head. If he feels comfortable in Moscow, it doesn't mean we should allow European capitals to turn into small Moscows. We must remember what separates Russia from all of us. Russia fights to make people mean nothing, to ensure that when dictators want to destroy someone, they can, but they must lose it. - said Zelenskyy.

And although the President did not name Viktor's surname, we can assume that he is referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is a great supporter of Moscow and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that last year he emphasized that Europe should know how to defend itself, but nothing has changed since then.