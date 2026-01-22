Every Viktor who lives on European money and tries to sell European interests deserves a slap on the back of the head - Zelenskyy

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 636 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Hryhoriy Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 4050 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 8798 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 12463 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24735 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 14271 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 15108 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17517 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21826 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28154 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Today, the US awaits Putin's response to the peace plan: Trump's envoy Witkoff prepares for a meeting in MoscowJanuary 22, 06:05 AM • 4602 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 20492 views
Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary GeneralJanuary 22, 07:46 AM • 4884 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 16354 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 4372 views
Publications
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 4544 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24740 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 16463 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 71918 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 63352 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Norway
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 24511 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21532 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 22652 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 64652 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 40725 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y
NASAMS

Every Viktor who lives on European money and tries to sell European interests deserves a slap on the back of the head - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

According to Zelenskyy, if Viktor feels comfortable in Moscow, it does not mean that European capitals should be allowed to turn into small Moscows.

Every Viktor who lives on European money and tries to sell European interests deserves a slap on the back of the head - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that politicians who receive European support but simultaneously harm its interests, including those who feel comfortable in Moscow, deserve a slap on the back of the head. Zelenskyy said this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by UNN.

Every Viktor who lives on Europe's money and at the same time tries to sell European interests deserves a slap on the back of the head. If he feels comfortable in Moscow, it doesn't mean we should allow European capitals to turn into small Moscows. We must remember what separates Russia from all of us. Russia fights to make people mean nothing, to ensure that when dictators want to destroy someone, they can, but they must lose it.

- said Zelenskyy.

Let's add

And although the President did not name Viktor's surname, we can assume that he is referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is a great supporter of Moscow and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that last year he emphasized that Europe should know how to defend itself, but nothing has changed since then.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
Davos
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy