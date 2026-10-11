The Houthis again warned of a threat to Saudi airports after a deadly attack on Riyadh

Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed al-Mahdi

On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthis warned airlines, travelers, and airport workers to stay away from Saudi airports. This came a day after an attack on Riyadh International Airport killed 12 people and injured more than 300, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The attack was the deadliest event of its kind in the Kingdom in more than a decade and came amid an escalation in fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-supported government forces.

"We once again warn all airlines, specialists, employees, workers, and travelers against using Saudi Arabia’s airports and airspace, as they are vulnerable to attacks and have become a theater of military operations for our forces (with the exception of airports in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina)," the Houthis said in a statement on X.

"We call on everyone to take our warnings seriously; Saudi Arabia bears responsibility for any failed interception."

The death toll from the strike on Riyadh Airport has risen to 12, with more than 300 people injured

In addition

In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has stepped up its military involvement in the conflict in Yemen, carrying out strikes against the Houthis and supporting a counteroffensive by government forces after the group seized strategic areas along the Red Sea coast last month.

On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that further Saudi military actions in Yemen would trigger a stronger response, adding that its actions would be based on the principle of reciprocity.

"If the Saudi enemy does not stop its aggression and interference in Yemen’s affairs, something even worse awaits us — if God wills," the ministry said in a statement published by the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television channel.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States was considering joining Saudi Arabia’s strikes against the Houthis in the conflict, which is an extension of the broader war against Iran launched by the United States and Israel in February.

The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday that a projectile had also fallen near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam (the Kingdom’s Eastern Province). In addition, on Sunday the coalition said it had intercepted a drone in the region.

Saudi Arabia halted operations at Riyadh Airport after an attack; hundreds of flights were canceled