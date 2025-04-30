Hottest areas of the front: where three quarters of the fighting took place today

Three quarters of the 100 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in three directions - Pokrovsky, Lyman and Kramatorsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on April 30, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 100 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, - the General Staff reported.

Border settlements, in particular Naumivka, Starykove, Kucherivka, Bachivsk, Chernatske, Porozok, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Bilokopytove, Ulanove, Stepok, Popivka, Shalygine, Velyka Pysarivka of Sumy region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated; Tymonovychi, Khotiivka of Chernihiv region. The settlements of Mykhailivske, Mala Rybytsia, Prokhody, Myropilske, Novodmytrivka, Ugroidy of Sumy region were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions towards Petropavlivka, Novosynove and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked 21 times near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Nadia, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Hrekivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Andriivka and in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Six more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Druzhba, Dachne, Diliivka and in the Toretsk area, two battles did not end.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 40 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zorya, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Nova Poltavka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and stopped 33 attacks, seven combat clashes are still ongoing. Rusyn Yar, Malinivka, Grodivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 10 times near Kostiantynopol, Privilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne and Bahatyr. Three combat clashes are still ongoing. Novopil was attacked by unguided air missiles.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of Stepove, Lobkove and Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack. Tomarine was subjected to an air strike.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the Russians, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 157 artillery shellings, including five from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In other directions of the front, the situation, as indicated, has not undergone significant changes.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 occupiers and destroyed 11 artillery systems