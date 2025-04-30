Hottest areas of the front: where three quarters of the fighting took place today

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11175 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 53967 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80234 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 141534 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82925 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224942 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165945 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115458 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140149 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107913 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
3.8m/s
26%
751 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 88065 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 89279 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127285 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 63967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71465 views
Publications

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 17833 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 42166 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 141538 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127779 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 148066 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 5366 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 11059 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 12196 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 26593 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71823 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Hottest areas of the front: where three quarters of the fighting took place today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3020 views

Three quarters of the 100 battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kramatorsk directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy's onslaught, having eliminated 1,100 occupiers.

Hottest areas of the front: where three quarters of the fighting took place today

Three quarters of the 100 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in three directions - Pokrovsky, Lyman and Kramatorsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on April 30, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 100 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day,

- the General Staff reported.

Border settlements, in particular Naumivka, Starykove, Kucherivka, Bachivsk, Chernatske, Porozok, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Bilokopytove, Ulanove, Stepok, Popivka, Shalygine, Velyka Pysarivka of Sumy region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated; Tymonovychi, Khotiivka of Chernihiv region. The settlements of Mykhailivske, Mala Rybytsia, Prokhody, Myropilske, Novodmytrivka, Ugroidy of Sumy region were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions towards Petropavlivka, Novosynove and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked 21 times near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Nadia, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Hrekivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Andriivka and in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Six more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Druzhba, Dachne, Diliivka and in the Toretsk area, two battles did not end.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 40 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zorya, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Nova Poltavka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and stopped 33 attacks, seven combat clashes are still ongoing. Rusyn Yar, Malinivka, Grodivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 10 times near Kostiantynopol, Privilne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne and Bahatyr. Three combat clashes are still ongoing. Novopil was attacked by unguided air missiles.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of Stepove, Lobkove and Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack. Tomarine was subjected to an air strike.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the Russians, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 157 artillery shellings, including five from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In other directions of the front, the situation, as indicated, has not undergone significant changes.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 occupiers and destroyed 11 artillery systems30.04.25, 08:04 • 5200 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Brent
$62.03
Bitcoin
$93,081.70
S&P 500
$5,435.66
Tesla
$271.21
Газ TTF
$32.50
Золото
$3,319.00
Ethereum
$1,740.19