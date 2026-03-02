The GUR has published technical documentation and a list of components for the new Russian missile "Izdelie-30"

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has revealed the detailed structure and logistical supply chains for the production of Russia's new cruise missile, the "Izdelie-30," which the enemy began using at the end of last year. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In a special section of the War&Sanctions portal, intelligence officers published an interactive 3D model of the munition, which has an 800 kg warhead and a range of over 1,500 km. In addition to technical characteristics, the GUR identified 20 Russian enterprises involved in the cooperation for the production of this weapon, which is based on the developments of the OKB "Zvezda."

Use of Western technologies and foreign components in the navigation system

Research into the missile's remnants revealed that its satellite navigation system is built on a combination of blocks from two different Russian companies, but critical parts are of foreign origin. Microchips manufactured in the USA, Switzerland, China, and the Netherlands were found in the "Kometa-m12" jam-resistant signal system and the receiving-computing blocks.

This indicates that despite sanctions, the Russian military-industrial complex continues to integrate Western technologies into its newest long-range weapon systems through intermediary networks.

Unification of technical solutions and the role of Russian microcontrollers

Analysis of the design showed a high level of unification of the "Izdelie-30" with other Russian missiles, such as the Kh-35U and Kh-101, particularly in terms of pneumatic systems and catapult devices. At the same time, the electronic control unit for the warhead, BUBS-30, is based on a Russian 32-bit microcontroller from the "Milandr" company.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues its systematic work on studying new enemy developments and informing the world with the aim of jointly countering threats — emphasize the intelligence agency, calling on the international community to strengthen export controls.

