March 1, 08:23 PM • 20967 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 37317 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 36810 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 42848 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 55054 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 65073 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 70416 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 77695 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 80114 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74975 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
The GUR has published technical documentation and a list of components for the new Russian missile "Izdelie-30"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published technical documentation and a list of components for the new Russian cruise missile "Izdelie-30". Microchips manufactured in the USA, Switzerland, China, and the Netherlands were found in its navigation system.

The GUR has published technical documentation and a list of components for the new Russian missile "Izdelie-30"

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has revealed the detailed structure and logistical supply chains for the production of Russia's new cruise missile, the "Izdelie-30," which the enemy began using at the end of last year. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In a special section of the War&Sanctions portal, intelligence officers published an interactive 3D model of the munition, which has an 800 kg warhead and a range of over 1,500 km. In addition to technical characteristics, the GUR identified 20 Russian enterprises involved in the cooperation for the production of this weapon, which is based on the developments of the OKB "Zvezda."

Use of Western technologies and foreign components in the navigation system

Research into the missile's remnants revealed that its satellite navigation system is built on a combination of blocks from two different Russian companies, but critical parts are of foreign origin. Microchips manufactured in the USA, Switzerland, China, and the Netherlands were found in the "Kometa-m12" jam-resistant signal system and the receiving-computing blocks.

This indicates that despite sanctions, the Russian military-industrial complex continues to integrate Western technologies into its newest long-range weapon systems through intermediary networks.

Unification of technical solutions and the role of Russian microcontrollers

Analysis of the design showed a high level of unification of the "Izdelie-30" with other Russian missiles, such as the Kh-35U and Kh-101, particularly in terms of pneumatic systems and catapult devices. At the same time, the electronic control unit for the warhead, BUBS-30, is based on a Russian 32-bit microcontroller from the "Milandr" company.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues its systematic work on studying new enemy developments and informing the world with the aim of jointly countering threats

— emphasize the intelligence agency, calling on the international community to strengthen export controls.

Lockheed Martin successfully completes tests of extended-range ER GMLRS missiles15.02.26, 04:25 • 5246 views

