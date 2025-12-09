The government is preparing to redistribute electricity for household consumers and reduce the duration of power outages

$42.070.01
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 22550 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
07:00 AM • 18292 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 25094 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 36312 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 31882 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34097 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32020 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33839 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
December 8, 01:00 PM • 51425 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Popular news
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 16139 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 19641 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 11881 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 5210 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 6066 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 22558 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 14491 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
December 8, 01:00 PM • 51432 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 12:25 PM • 46883 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:53 AM • 46467 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 5322 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 21707 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
December 8, 08:10 AM • 58244 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 64385 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 74502 views
The government is preparing to redistribute electricity for household consumers and reduce the duration of power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a decision on the redistribution of consumption and the direction of electricity for household consumers. Currently, three queues of hourly shutdown schedules are in effect throughout Ukraine.

The government is preparing to redistribute electricity for household consumers and reduce the duration of power outages

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing a number of decisions on the redistribution of consumption and direction of electricity for household consumers. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

The government held a coordination meeting with the participation of Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta, and Head of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko.

I listened to reports on the state of repair of damaged facilities after the recent enemy shelling. We coordinated further steps to restore the energy system.

- Svyrydenko said.

She noted that three stages of hourly outage schedules are currently in effect throughout Ukraine.

We are working to reduce their duration.

- the statement says.

Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukrenergo