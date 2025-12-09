The government is preparing to redistribute electricity for household consumers and reduce the duration of power outages

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing a number of decisions on the redistribution of consumption and direction of electricity for household consumers. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

The government held a coordination meeting with the participation of Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta, and Head of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko.

I listened to reports on the state of repair of damaged facilities after the recent enemy shelling. We coordinated further steps to restore the energy system. - Svyrydenko said.

She noted that three stages of hourly outage schedules are currently in effect throughout Ukraine.

We are working to reduce their duration. - the statement says.

Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors