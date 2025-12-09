The government is preparing to redistribute electricity for household consumers and reduce the duration of power outages
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a decision on the redistribution of consumption and the direction of electricity for household consumers. Currently, three queues of hourly shutdown schedules are in effect throughout Ukraine.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing a number of decisions on the redistribution of consumption and direction of electricity for household consumers. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.
Details
The government held a coordination meeting with the participation of Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta, and Head of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko.
I listened to reports on the state of repair of damaged facilities after the recent enemy shelling. We coordinated further steps to restore the energy system.
She noted that three stages of hourly outage schedules are currently in effect throughout Ukraine.
We are working to reduce their duration.
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors25.11.25, 12:00 • 62674 views