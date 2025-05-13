The European Union is looking for ways to bypass Hungary's veto on Ukraine's membership negotiations

$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11113 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25028 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29444 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71089 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45373 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100113 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104349 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86960 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63876 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63366 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 71089 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100113 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104349 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129373 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128497 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27579 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37971 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43212 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48564 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53448 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The European Union is looking for ways to bypass Hungary's veto on Ukraine's membership negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

The European Union is discussing how to avoid Hungary blocking negotiations on Ukraine's accession. Brussels is looking for ways to circumvent the veto needed to open and conclude negotiations.

The European Union is looking for ways to bypass Hungary's veto on Ukraine's membership negotiations

The European Union is discussing ways to prevent Hungary from undermining the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine. Member states of the bloc have the right to veto, but cannot use this instrument indefinitely. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

Details

During a closed-door discussion in Brussels, some member states called on the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, to explore options for opening the first chapter of Ukraine's accession negotiations, despite Budapest's objections to the treatment of Hungarian minorities in western Ukraine.

Members of the European Parliament believe that Budapest aims to disrupt the process with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's plan to hold "national consultations" on Ukraine's EU membership, despite Hungary's previous approval of the start of accession negotiations in 2023. Hungary lifted its veto only in December of the same year, when Brussels unblocked €10 billion ($1.1 billion) from EU funds blocked due to corruption and rule of law issues in the country.

EU defense ministers in Rome will discuss coordinating support for Ukraine13.05.25, 02:37 • 2934 views

Member states can only exercise the right of veto to a certain extent. We have seen this happen with the issue of Ukraine. There are a number of tools we can use and we should not be afraid to use them.

 – said Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin.

Brussels hopes to find and use ways to circumvent this political obstacle. Although unanimity is needed to open and conclude EU accession negotiations, it is not legally binding for opening or closing individual chapters of the process.

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 202512.05.25, 14:10 • 62835 views

Ukraine's application for membership gained new momentum after Russia's full-scale invasion. Although Brussels denied any accelerated path for Ukraine, saying the process should be based on merit, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Kyiv's progress on reforms despite the war.

The EU has provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid, but this is not enough, says the European Commissioner for Defence. 12.05.25, 14:24 • 6250 views

This EU move comes amid stepped-up efforts by US President Donald Trump to reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Unlike its reluctance to support Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations, one of Moscow's stated goals of aggression, Washington supports Ukraine's EU membership aspirations.

Amid geopolitical turmoil, the bloc has launched an enlargement process in the hope that EU enlargement can bring stability to the continent.

Reminder

Hungary postponed consultations with Ukraine on the rights of national minorities, which were to take place on May 12. These negotiations are important to remove Hungarian reservations about the start of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Rome
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
