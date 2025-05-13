EU defense ministers in Rome will discuss coordinating support for Ukraine

In the Italian capital Rome, on Friday, May 16, a meeting of defense ministers of five European countries will be held to strengthen European defense capabilities. This was reported by the French newspaper Sud Ouest, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this will be the fourth such meeting after the Berlin meeting in November, the Warsaw meeting in January and the Paris meeting in March.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will meet with his counterparts from four other European military heavyweights – Germany, France, Poland and Great Britain – on Friday to discuss coordinating support for Ukraine - the publication writes.

It is noted that after the meeting, the heads of defense departments will hold a joint press conference.

Reminder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 said that he expects the Russian Federation to cease fire from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he stated that he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul