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EU will hold a meeting with representatives of Ukraine and the United States on peace on November 4 - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1874 views

On November 4, the European Commission will meet with Ukraine, the United States, European countries, NATO and the World Bank in Brussels. They will discuss peace, reconstruction and security.

EU will hold a meeting with representatives of Ukraine and the United States on peace on November 4 - European Commission

Representatives of the European Commission will take part in a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO and the World Bank on Wednesday, November 4, regarding peace in Ukraine. European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said this during a briefing on November 3, UNN reports.

Details

"I can confirm that this week, on Wednesday (November 4), that is, tomorrow, the European Commission will hold a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO and the World Bank, and this meeting will be based on the preliminary talks that took place in Miami with Ukraine and the United States at that time," the European Commission spokesperson said, commenting on questions regarding a meeting scheduled to take place this week in Brussels with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and representatives of NATO, the EU, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

"With the aim of achieving lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine, Wednesday's meeting will focus on Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and prosperity, and on our side it will be at the level of national security advisers, that is, senior officials," Pinho stated.

Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for a meeting with Merz ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi03.11.26, 12:57 • 16769 views

Additional information

Earlier, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced a new round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States next Tuesday and Wednesday, November 100 and 11, in Abu Dhabi. The talks will take place at the level of leaders' advisers, Witkoff said. 

Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff03.11.26, 06:17 • 23312 views

Witkoff also said that U.S. envoys are expected to meet this week with representatives of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, NATO and the European Union. The talks in Brussels are expected to focus on "security guarantees for Ukraine, the post-war security architecture of Europe and economic opportunities to support Ukraine's reconstruction."

The Europeans insist on participating in the talks. German officials expect a European presence in Abu Dhabi, although Europe is unlikely to be at the negotiating table for now, dpa notes.

Julia Shramko

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