EU to launch Arctic surveillance program amid moves by Russia and Trump - media

The European Union plans to launch a pilot Arctic surveillance program in 2027. It will involve expanding the capabilities of the Copernicus and Galileo satellite systems to detect threats on land and at sea. Bloomberg reports this, citing a draft of the EU’s new Arctic strategy, which is expected to be published next week, UNN reports.

Details

According to available information, as part of the new strategy, the EU also plans to create an "Arctic Cable Hub." It is intended to help protect undersea cables that support essential digital services and which, according to the document, have been targeted by Moscow-linked acts of sabotage in other countries.

"The updated Arctic strategy reflects the EU’s shift toward prioritizing security since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and Donald Trump’s return to the office of U.S. president in 2025. The previous version of the Arctic strategy, from 2021, focused on cooperation, combating climate change, and Indigenous peoples," the outlet writes.

As the outlet notes, since then the Arctic has become a battleground for global influence, as climate change opens new shipping routes, attracting the attention of Russia, the United States, and China.

"Increased shipping activity in the Arctic amid a harsh and poorly studied environment significantly raises the risk of catastrophic accidents, serious marine pollution, and hybrid interference," the document states.

In addition, the outlet writes, the document notes that Moscow is "constantly restoring its military presence in the Arctic" and is using the region to supply sanctioned fuel. It also says that "China’s ambitions in the European Arctic are growing, while it deepens its partnership with Russia."

"Trump has also set his sights on the Arctic, repeatedly threatening earlier this year to seize Greenland — the territory of EU member Denmark. These efforts deeply shook the transatlantic alliance before Trump backed down and ultimately reached an agreement to increase the local U.S. military presence. The document avoids criticizing the United States, merely stating that ‘predictable partnership is central to European and transatlantic security,’" the outlet notes.

According to the outlet, the EU has been strengthening its presence in the Arctic for several years. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has visited Greenland twice since 2024. During these efforts, the European Union opened a local representation there and announced investments of €200 million.

"In its forthcoming strategy, the EU will commit to holding regular Arctic summits and organizing jointly funded projects with regional partners. A Commission spokesperson declined to comment," the outlet writes.

Previously

The restoration of military bases in the Arctic by Russia and China’s heightened interest in the region are creating new security challenges for Europe, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said. She pointed to the threat posed by the activities of China and Russia’s "shadow fleet."