The EU has granted temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians: which countries accepted the most
Kyiv • UNN
As of January 2025, 4.3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).
As of January 31, 2025, nearly 4.3 million Ukrainians who left the country due to Russia's full-scale invasion have received temporary protection in European Union countries.
Details
As of January 31, 2025, nearly 4.3 million citizens from non-EU countries who left Ukraine due to Russian aggression against Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU.
The EU countries that accepted the largest number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were:
- Germany (1,170,250 people; 27.3% of the total number in EU countries);
- Poland (993,015; 23.2%);
- Czech Republic (394,985; 9.2%).
Compared to the end of December 2024, the total number of people under temporary protection in the EU at the end of January increased by 25,530 (+0.6%).
The largest absolute increase in the number of beneficiaries was observed in Germany (+8,800; +0.8%), the Czech Republic (+6,360; +1.6%) and Spain (+3,050; +1.3%).
The number of people under temporary protection decreased in the following countries:
- Denmark (-2,245; -6.1%),
- France (-660; -1.1%);
- Austria (-420; -0.5%);
- Lithuania (-155; -0.3%).
Compared to the population of each EU country, the highest ratio of temporary protection recipients per thousand people was observed in the Czech Republic (36.2), Poland (27.1) and Estonia (26.0), while the corresponding figure at the EU level was 9.5 per thousand people.
Who exactly receives temporary protection
Ukrainian citizens make up over 98.4% of the total number of beneficiaries.
- adult women – 44.8%;
- children – 31.8%;
- adult men – 23.4%;
