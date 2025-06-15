The EU has called on Israel and Iran to exercise restraint after strikes and threats of nuclear weapons

The European Union has published an official statement regarding the escalation of the situation in the Middle East. In the document, the EU calls on all parties to respect international law, exercise restraint and refrain from further steps that could lead to serious consequences, such as a potential release of radioactive substances. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Council of the EU.

Details

It is noted that the European Union "is following the situation in the Middle East very closely and expresses its deepest concern about the dangerous escalation, which threatens to destabilize the Middle East after Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran's reaction."

The EU has always made it clear that Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, and is concerned about the recent IAEA report, on the basis of which the IAEA Board of Governors recognised that Iran is not complying with its legally binding nuclear safeguards obligations under the NPT. But long-term security is built through diplomacy, not military action - the statement reads.

The EU stated that diplomacy should prevail.

"The EU will continue to contribute to all diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and finding a long-term solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, which, as noted in the statement, can only be achieved through a negotiated agreement," the EU added.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on Israel and Iran to stop escalating the conflict.

French President Macron called on Iran to release French hostages and return to negotiations on the nuclear program. He stressed the importance of avoiding escalation in the region.

